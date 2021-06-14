Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $7,134.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,134 ($93.21) and last traded at GBX 7,114.84 ($92.96), with a volume of 31126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,044 ($92.03).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,788.89 ($75.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The firm has a market cap of £9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,756.04.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 303 shares of company stock worth $2,003,915 and sold 1,787 shares worth $11,508,938.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

