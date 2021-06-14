CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $231.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $964,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,647,641. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

