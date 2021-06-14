Crowny Market Capitalization Reaches $1.83 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $129,446.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00167949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00184733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01037054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.65 or 1.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

