CryptoEnergy Achieves Market Cap of $221,652.61 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.00 or 0.00019931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $221,652.61 and $31.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded down 46.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

