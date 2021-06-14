CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.05

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.05 and last traded at C$17.04, with a volume of 37870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 39.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.87%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

