CUE Protocol Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $70.79 or 0.00173998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $539,209.66 and approximately $7,823.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00161580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00183351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.30 or 0.01025700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,651.90 or 0.99919643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

