Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 174.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CRIS has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Curis stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $733.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $10,777,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $4,341,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

