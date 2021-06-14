CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $30,695.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

