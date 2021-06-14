CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.68 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

