CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Down 49.8% in May

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the May 13th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CYTR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. 1,449,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $108.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.07.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

