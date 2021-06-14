Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the May 13th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,803,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATDS stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

