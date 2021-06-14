Datawallet Market Cap Achieves $162,525.54 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Datawallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $162,525.54 and $2,993.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datawallet has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.00793577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.76 or 0.08048401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00084493 BTC.

Datawallet is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

