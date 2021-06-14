Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

