Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

