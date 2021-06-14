David Joseph Gaffin Sells 13,500 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Joseph Gaffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkermes alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 171.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 56.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.