DCF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of VBIV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $988.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

VBIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.