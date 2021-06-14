DCF Advisers LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 109,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. 19,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,496. The stock has a market cap of $311.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.82. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

