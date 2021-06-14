Decentraland (MANA) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $56.75 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00794048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.39 or 0.08055634 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,310,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,421,121 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

