Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $35.42 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

