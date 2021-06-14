Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $81,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.69. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

