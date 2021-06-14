DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Brokerages

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,336 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,840 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $20,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK opened at $40.55 on Friday. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

