DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Brokerages

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.
In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,336 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,840 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DMTK opened at $40.55 on Friday. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20.
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
