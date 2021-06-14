Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Trimmed by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,249 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 3.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Digital Realty Trust worth $279,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,723 shares of company stock valued at $84,986,058. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.95. 19,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

