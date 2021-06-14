DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $236,828.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 2% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $29.56 million and $236,828.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00430079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003418 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.66 or 0.01069302 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.