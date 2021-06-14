Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,910 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

