Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $740,000 Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGIC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

