Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $916,000 Stock Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

