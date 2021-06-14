Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 91,122 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 733,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Urban One were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Urban One stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

