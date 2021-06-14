Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorg Weiser sold 61,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,057,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,507,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,257 shares of company stock worth $72,697,849.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -430.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

