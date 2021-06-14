Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

