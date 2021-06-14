DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 4.5% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.10. 86,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.86 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of -234.27, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

