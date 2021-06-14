DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.00.

DOCU opened at $253.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.20. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $146.28 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $2,909,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $413,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 215.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

