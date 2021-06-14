Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,256,300 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the May 13th total of 617,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,794.7 days.

DLMAF stock remained flat at $$44.71 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

DLMAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

