Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,305,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $251,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after buying an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.70. 140,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.