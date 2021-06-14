Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

DPZUF remained flat at $$87.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $87.22.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

