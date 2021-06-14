Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
DPZUF remained flat at $$87.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $87.22.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
