Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Down 4.3%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 520,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $596.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,631 shares of company stock worth $1,916,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after purchasing an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.