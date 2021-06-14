DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 72.3% in May

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 32,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. 51,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,052. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

