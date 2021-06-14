Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

