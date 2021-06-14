Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the May 13th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 220,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,480 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000.

NYSE:ETV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.41. 509,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,949. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

