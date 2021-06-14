ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 253.2% in May

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, an increase of 253.2% from the May 13th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF remained flat at $$7.14 during midday trading on Monday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price target on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

