Edgeless One Day Volume Hits $160.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $559,005.31 and approximately $160.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.00800756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.53 or 0.07933053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083197 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.