Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17.09 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $202.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.74. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

