Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

NYSE:FCT opened at $12.46 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

