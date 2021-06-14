Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 744 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 573,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,903.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

