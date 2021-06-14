Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $98.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.47. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. Analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

