Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.90

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 12908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

