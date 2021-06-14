Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 320,369 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $59,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $5,160,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ENB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.03. 217,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,257. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

