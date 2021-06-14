Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.92.

EDR stock traded down 0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 28.93. 417,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,545. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

