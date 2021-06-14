Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Up 111.2% in May

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the May 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of ENIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.04. 1,412,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.