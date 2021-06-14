ENI (NYSE:E) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:E opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $150,000.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

