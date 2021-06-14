Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Update

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ENVS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Enova Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Enova Systems
